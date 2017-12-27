ESI Unveils Simulation X 3.9 Software

ESI Group has released ESI’s SimulationX 3.9, software platform for multiphysics system simulation. It is designed for many industries – automotive, energy, and mining to industrial machinery, railways, aerospace and aeronautics – according to the company. Customizable to each industry specific need, this new version of SimulationX is multitask and integrates the features necessary to support engineers in daily work.

SimulationX is a simulation platform for physical analysis that addresses many machine and plant engineering disciplines. OEMs, suppliers, engineering companies, as well as research and educational facilities use SimulationX to make decisions during the concept phase for new products. The solution also supports in-depth analysis of the system’s dynamic behavior and real-time testing before the first prototype is built, as well as predictive operational steering. The enabling SimulationX modeling and simulation approach is optimized for complex multiphysics systems, reliable analysis to be conducted with a minimal set of parameters and in short calculation time.

ESI’s solution can communicate with other computer-aided engineering (CAE) solutions such as finite element method (FEM) simulation software, model-based systems engineering, optimization tools and real-time-platforms. Through convenient input assistants, it is easy for users to write their own model code based on the modeling language Modelica. Simulation engineers can now process the results of their work to quickly and easily retrieve all the information they need to make the right decision. ESI provides not only the platform and model libraries with comprehensive analysis methods but also associated engineering services.

By implementing the Modelica Synchronous language elements, ESI’s software is now able to efficiently simulate synchronous circuits as used in almost all digital controls. With SimulationX, digital control structures can now efficiently be designed and tested in the same environment and in interaction with a model of the physical machine.

SimulationX 3.9 masters both comfort and efficiency in system modeling and simulation to offer maximum freedom to all users, including in the mining sector. Users who face specific analysis tasks can combine the belt conveyor models with elements from other SimulationX libraries, such as Power Transmission, Electro-Mechanics and Heat Transfer.

New features in SimulationX 3.9 allow engineers to navigate easily within complex model structures and conveniently set their necessary parameters. Along with improved calculation methods and results visualization, all main work steps have become faster: modeling, calculation, and analysis. This latest version addresses several challenges including higher performance while handling large models, as well as enhanced visualization, navigation features for the diagram view, and easier parametrization.

Through new model elements in the electro-mechanical and “Vehicle Drives (Energy and Controls)” libraries, simulation engineers can now solve reoccurring challenges around e-mobility on all levels. In addition to integrating e-mobility into sustainable and efficient energy grids, SimulationX also allows electric vehicles consumption analysis.

As a simulation solution for conventional drive trains, SimulationX has reached another level of detail for vibration damper modeling. Along with the successful model elements parameterized through characteristic curves, SimulationX 3.9 introduces elements describing dual-mass flywheels and engine mounts parameterized through design data, including their components. These can also represent frequency-dependent damping behavior in transient simulations.

Summarizing all new and enhanced functionalities and applications in the new version 3.9, SimulationX strengthens its position as the Modelica-based platform for modeling, simulating and analyzing complex, multiphysics systems.

For more information about ESI’s SimulationX, visit ESI Group.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.