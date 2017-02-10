ESTCO Unveils VOLTA Collaboration Environment for Agile Product Development

ESTECO has released VOLTA, a collaborative environment for enterprise-spread engineering processes. According to ESTECO, protecting your company’s intellectual property (IP) while accelerating innovation will require no effort with VOLTA. The new web-based collaboration environment orchestrates simulation data and multidisciplinary business processes to help enable conscious decision-making and innovative product development, according to the company.

“To accomplish the shift to agile product development, innovative companies demand for comprehensive solutions that help them orchestrate design data generated across globally-dislocated teams and collaborate on simulation and optimization projects,” says Carlo Poloni, president of ESTECO. “As the role of integrators becomes essential in the global value chains, ESTECO technology helps R&D departments create a reliable, protected virtual prototyping process where organizations co-operate seamlessly in designing new products.”

Complex product and systems development requires the pooled expertise, simulation data and design IP archives to be always available to each process stakeholder, says Matteo Nicolich, product manager of Enterprise Solutions for ESTECO. “VOLTA ensures that all this information is captured and codified to build tailored design performance metrics for advanced analytics and informed decision-making,” continues Nicolich.

For more information, visit ESTECO.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.