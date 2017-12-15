ESTECO Gets Contract to Support Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin has selected ESTECO‘s VOLTA, a collaborative engineering software platform, to advance multidisciplinary design optimization (MDO) technologies as part of the EXPEDITE Program. Within Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs, known as Skunk Works, ESTECO has been awarded an IRAD (Internal Research and Development) contract to provide its enterprise solution.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be selected to contribute to this effort,” says Roel Van De Velde, director of Aerospace & Defense for ESTECO North America. “Streamlining the efforts of design teams that collaborate across geographic distances and technical disciplines is among EXPEDITE’s key objectives, and it is exactly what VOLTA has been created for,” Van De Velde adds.

VOLTA’s secure web-based environment permits collaboration between engineering departments and organizations, enabling them to concurrently run complex simulation and optimization projects, effectively manage large volumes of data and share results in real time.

Lockheed Martin was awarded funding within the EXPEDITE Program in September 2017. VOLTA will be used to streamline collaboration between Lockheed Martin and its program partners.

The U.S. government-funded Expanded MDO for Effectiveness Based Design Technologies (EXPEDITE) Program seeks to advance and expand the use of MDO technologies to disciplines beyond aerodynamics and structures, including power and thermal management systems, aircraft performance, manufacturability, robustness, reliability and cost.

For more info, visit ESTECO and Lockheed Martin.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.