ESTECO Partners with Romax Technology

ESTECO, independent technology provider that delivers software solutions for design optimization and engineering data intelligence, announces its new technology partnership with Romax Technology, provider of engineering and technology solutions for transport and wind turbine drivetrain design, simulation, testing and monitoring.

The integration between ESTECO’s modeFRONTIER and RomaxDesigner allows powertrain manufacturers to fully leverage accurate simulation and advanced algorithms to automatically find optimal combinations for maximum efficiency improvement, according to the companies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.