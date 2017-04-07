Eurocom Launches Lightweight 17.3-in. PX7 Pro SE Mobile Server

Eurocom has launched the 17.3-in., 3.8 kg, PX7 Pro SE Mobile Server platform, powered by energy-efficient Intel Xeon E3-1505M v5 processor, with up to 64 GB of DDR4 Error Correcting Code (ECC) memory, up to 16 TB RAID 0/1/5 storage via six storage drives and an integrated display, keyboard and uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

The EUROCOM PX7 Pro SE is the newest addition to the line of Eurocom Mobile Servers, built to provide server grade capability on the go. All Eurocom Mobile Servers combine Intel Xeon processors, large amounts of memory and storage, as well as an all-in-one design with integrated display, keyboard, and built-in UPS/battery pack.

Server on the Go (SOTG) is a complementary deployment method for mobile servers that allows for either “on-the-go,” “rapid server deployment,” “private cloud” or “ad hoc” (temporary network setup).

The Intel CM236 Chipset of the EUROCOM PX7 Pro SE enable the ability to support the quad-core Intel Xeon E3-1505M v5 processor. In addition to four CPU cores with Hyper-Threading clocked at 2.8 – 3.7 GHz, the chip also integrates a dual-channel DDR4-2133 memory controller supporting up to 64 GB of ECC memory.

The PX7 Pro SE has four M.2 SSD (2x NVMe, 2x SATA) storage bays and a single 9.5-mm storage drive bay, along with an optical drive that can be swapped out for another 9.5-mm storage drive.

Graphics processing comes in the form of optional NVIDIA Quadro M5500, M4000M, M3000M, M2000M and M1000M graphics cards through a single, upgradeable MXM 3.0 slot.

For more information, visit Eurocom.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.