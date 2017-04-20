Eurocom Offers Laptop Line for Engineering on the Go

Eurocom Corporation is offering a line of 15.6-in. and 17.3-in. laptops for engineering-on-the-go (EOTG), server-on-the-go (SOTG) and rapid engineering deployment (RED Team).

Mobile Workstations and Mobile Servers

Eurocom’s mobile workstations are built to offer a lifespan of three to five years and full upgradeability of the processor, memory, storage, operating system and graphics technology. They are designed with workstation-class desktop Intel Xeon processors and RAID 0/1/5/10 support to dual GPUs. The mobile workstations have a cooling system to keep internal temperatures low for extended computing sessions. These laptops weigh between 2.92 kg and 4.8 kg with the battery. For future expansion, there is an easy-to-access storage bay, and the CPU and GPU can be upgraded for changing operational and performance requirements. Mobile workstations have a heavy-duty mechanical design designed to handle unintentional abuse.

Eurocom’s mobile servers come in a laptop form factor, meaning they include an integrated screen, keyboard and built-in uninterruptable power supply (UPS) with up to 2.5 hours of backup power. Eurocom mobile servers are small enough to be hand-carried, and there is no server room required. Mobile servers weigh between 2.92 kg and 3.9 kg with the battery.

Engineering and Servers on the Go

Engineering-on-the-Go is defined by Eurocom as “having the ability to perform engineering activities anywhere in the world, made available by capable mobile hardware solutions that allows engineers to receive and process feedback while being face-to-face with customers, co-developers, final users, and other third parties.”

Server-on-the-Go (SOTG) allows for either on-the-go, rapid server deployment, private cloud or ad hoc (temporary network setup) when single server capability is required, multiple operating system compatibility is needed and/or running virtual machines is necessary. An SOTG solution is well-suited for network monitoring and auditing, testing new applications, software and database developers, training centers, military personnel, manufacturing, marketing and trade shows, emergency relief and service organizations. It also allows start-up companies and other organizations to acquire full network capabilities instantly “out-of-the-box,” according to Eurocom.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.