European Logistic Company Benefits from 3YOURMIND Platform

PostNord, a supplier of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region, began a sizable investment in providing 3D printing services through its subsidiary company PostNord Strålfors. Now the companies have partnered with 3YOURMIND and are using its software platform to drive their on-demand production.

“At PostNord Strålfors, we aim to be our customer’s digitalization partner, and we constantly need to strive for digital developments and explore new business opportunities,” says Ylva Ekborn, CEO of PostNord Strålfors Group.

The Nordic companies acknowledge that additive manufacturing can create new business opportunities in several areas such as print production, logistics, e-commerce and fulfillment.

“We appreciate 3YOURMIND’s agile approach and rapid development to adapt the platform to our needs and business model. 3YOURMIND’s platform enables automate pricing, order management and customer fulfillment, which makes them a partner we can develop with as the 3D business is growing,” says Tomas Lundström, 3D business development project manager at PostNord Stralfors.

“In the last two years 3YOURMIND has been supporting the growth of 3D printing across Europe and around the world. At PostNord Strålfors we found the same innovative energy for pushing towards a widespread adoption of industrial 3D printing across all Nordic countries,” says Daniel Landgraf, senior sales manager of 3YOURMIND GmbH.

Tomas Lundström, 3D business development project manager, PostNord and Aleksander Ciszek, CEO, 3YOURMIND

