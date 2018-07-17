Exact Metrology Hosts Dual Open Houses

Exact Metrology, a comprehensive metrology services provider, held dual open houses at its Brookfield, WI, location on June 21 and its Cincinnati, OH, location on June 26, along with partner company PolyWorks — a provider of universal 3D metrology software. Both companies showcased their newest products in software and hardware for 3D and CT scanning equipment. The event was attended by a large number of people from several Midwestern states and a diverse range of business sectors.

Hosted by co-presidents, Dean Solberg, (Brookfield) and Steve Young, (Cincinnati), the day included product demonstrations featuring the newest technology in 3D and CT scanning equipment, including the Romer SEI, Leica 402, SEI and Design X, CT, LeicaP40, Surphaser, SEI and PC-DMIS, Revit Church Model, Atos/Breuckmann, Leica AT960 with the XL scanner and the Artec Ray (Brookfield). Multiple stations were set up throughout each facility, and much of the equipment was available for hands-on use by the attendees. Several attendees brought their own parts which were scanned onsite, then 3D printed.

There were several breakout sessions on 3D printing by Jay Murray, Envisiontec (Brookfield) and metrology hardware and software by Kurt Lammers, PolyWorks (Cincinnati).

Exact Metrology offers a complete line of portable scanning and measurement technologies as well as contract measurement for 3D laser scanning services, reverse engineering services, non-contact inspection, metrology services and 3D digitizing. The company also provides turnkey metrology solutions, including equipment sales and lease/rental arrangements. The company’s newest equipment includes a GE CT Scanner at its Cincinnati location, which is being used for industrial metrology rather than medical testing. Exact sells and rents metrology equipment solutions, in addition to providing testing as a service and application software training.

For more info, visit Exact Metrology.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.