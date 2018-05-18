EXN/AERO Migrates to Google

EXN/Aero from Envenio is now being hosted on Google’s Cloud Platform, reflecting the goal to make computational fluid dynamics (CFD) more accessible. EXN/Aero addresses many of the long-time restrictions and limitations faced by engineers, replacing inflexible and expensive CFD licenses with a pay-as-you-go model, according to Envenio.

One of the key advantages of CFD on the Google Cloud Platform is the ability for consultants to experience a reduction in simulation solve time and to list end-to-end CFD services in their marketing and proposal materials, the company reports.

Accessing EXN/Aero on the Google Cloud Platform is a “cashflow-friendly” way to access high performance resources on a pay-monthly basis, the company reports.

More accessible CFD software also means users can:

access simulation tools and post-processing tools;

expand their service offering to their own clients;

keep up with the competition;

reduce turnaround times on simulations;

upsell existing clients on larger or more complex models; and

provision compute resources on the fly to scale with customer demands.

For more info, visit Envenio and Google Cloud Platform.

