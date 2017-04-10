Home / New Products / Expand Viewing Simulation Capabilities with CradleViewer

Expand Viewing Simulation Capabilities with CradleViewer

Posted by: admin in New Products, Simulate April 10, 2017

CradleViewer from Cradle North America is a simple viewer for looking at simulation results from scSTREAM, SC/Tetra, scFLOW  and or HeatDesigner. Using CradleViewer, modeled objects can be turned, moved, expanded and reduced. The object can also be viewed by turning on and off the preset images/animation.

New functions include:

  • Possible to use on iPad,
  • compliant with volume rendering object, and
  • possible to apply postprocessor mouse operation.

For more information, visit Cradle North America.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

