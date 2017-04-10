Expand Viewing Simulation Capabilities with CradleViewer

CradleViewer from Cradle North America is a simple viewer for looking at simulation results from scSTREAM, SC/Tetra, scFLOW and or HeatDesigner. Using CradleViewer, modeled objects can be turned, moved, expanded and reduced. The object can also be viewed by turning on and off the preset images/animation.
New functions include:
- Possible to use on iPad,
- compliant with volume rendering object, and
- possible to apply postprocessor mouse operation.
For more information, visit Cradle North America.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.