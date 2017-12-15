Explore COMSOL Multiphysics 5.3a

Dear DE Reader:

Don’t let the version number fool you. This isn’t a bug fix. Version 5.3a of COMSOL Multiphysics solution and the COMSOL Server platform for deploying and running COMSOL-based apps previewed in October is now available. It’s packed with goodies. Today’s Check it Out link takes you to a micro-site where you can read, see, hear and learn about it.

When you arrive, you may note that there’s no fancy-schmancy title. It’s simply “COMSOL Multiphysics Release 5.3a Highlights.” Again, don’t be fooled. This is a very well done multimedia presentation.

It provides a ton of high-level details in multiple, easily digestible ways no matter your knowledge-intake preference. It has everything from a bulleted list of key new features to videos and deep-dive discussions. It has links to upcoming webinars.

New features explained in words and videos.

Site easy to navigate; cool screen shots everywhere.

Short video provides an overview; registration-free on-demand webinar offers the details.

Seven major analysis categories see enhancements.

Focused pages cover key developments in Individual analysis disciplines. Learn more here.

Start exploring COMSOL Multiphysics 5.3a with the video in front of you. This short, three-minute, 30-second video gives you a quick rundown of this release.

Later, while having lunch at your desk, watch the on-demand, 43-minute webinar (registration free) right below the video. It covers the major developments across COMSOL’s spectrum of add-on modules that expand your simulation capabilities for multiple physics phenomena, coupled or otherwise.

That sweep of analysis tools is also arrayed on the left in columnar fashion on the main landing page. It lists seven major categories seeing updates and enhancements in this release. These range from the general to electromagnetics, heat and fluids, chemical reactions and interfaces for major third-party design and engineering applications. Under each heading are the granular details of what’s new in a given discipline’s dedicated tool chest.

So, say your gig is structural analyses with a focus on rotor dynamics. Click the “Rotordynamics Module” link under the Structural & Acoustics heading. You get a new page detailing such enhancements as six types of rolling element bearings, a new multiphysics coupling to connect rotor-dynamics models to solid models and a new hydrodynamic thrust bearing. It’s richly illustrated with cool screen shots, a pattern followed throughout every presentation.

COMSOL has always tried to provide product designers, engineers and researchers a mix of heavy-duty physics modeling power and user-friendliness. This website on what’s new in COMSOL Multiphysics 5.3a is a fine example that complex materials can be presented in a clear, user-friendly manner so that you can make an informed decision. Hit today’s Check it Out link and see for yourself.

