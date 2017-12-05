Explore New BOXX Workstation

The new BOXX APEXX S-class workstation is driven by professionally overclocked Intel processors, housed in a newly designed mid-size chassis. Advanced liquid cooling design gives cool, quiet operation while maintaining safe, stable performance with speeds currently up to 4.8GHz. And, depending on configuration options, the S-class series supports up to three professional GPUs (graphics processing units) and leaves room for internal storage potential.
The new S-Class can accommodate up to 3 GPUs, depending on the GPU model.
Lightly threaded 3D content creation tools are limited by the frequency of the processor. A faster CPU clock speed means more creating and less waiting. S-class workstations only use professionally overclocked Intel processors.
The company says the workstations can be used for single-threaded applications; 3D animation, modeling, and CAD design; and for 2D image processing, to name a few applications.
The APEXX S-class hosts the company’s most popular configurations for CAD design and 3D modeling applications. With support for three professional GPUs and the fast processors, APEXX S3 as a platform can accelerate your creative workflow, BOXX reports.
Basic Configuration
- Six-core Intel Core i7 4.8GHz processor
- 16GB DDR4-2666 memory
- NVIDIA Quadro P2000 5GB graphics
- 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
- Wireless AC + Bluetooth v4.0
- Microsoft Windows 10
Sources: Press materials received from the company.