Explore New BOXX Workstation

The new BOXX APEXX S-class workstation is driven by professionally overclocked Intel processors, housed in a newly designed mid-size chassis. Advanced liquid cooling design gives cool, quiet operation while maintaining safe, stable performance with speeds currently up to 4.8GHz. And, depending on configuration options, the S-class series supports up to three professional GPUs (graphics processing units) and leaves room for internal storage potential.

The new S-Class can accommodate up to 3 GPUs, depending on the GPU model.

Lightly threaded 3D content creation tools are limited by the frequency of the processor. A faster CPU clock speed means more creating and less waiting. S-class workstations only use professionally overclocked Intel processors.

The company says the workstations can be used for single-threaded applications; 3D animation, modeling, and CAD design; and for 2D image processing, to name a few applications.