Fanless PC From Logic Supply Made for Industrial IoT Applications

Logic Supply offers the small form factor, fanless ML350. Powered by Intel Apollo Lake processing, the ML350 is a customizable computing platform, purpose-built from board to chassis for applications ranging from digital signage and machine automation, to industrial IoT and edge computing.

“With the ML350, we had the opportunity to create a board and chassis combination that would provide the flexibility and configurability to accommodate a wide range of embedded and industrial IoT applications,” says Murat Erdogan, director of product management at Logic Supply.

Redundant solid state storage, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, 4G LTE, dual Gb LAN, dual DisplayPorts and optional expansion via CAN bus, give the ML350 flexibility for a compact fanless computer.

“Designing the ML350 motherboard from the ground up provided the opportunity to include a few commonly requested features,” says Erdogan. “The system’s two mPCIe and one mSATA slots give users the freedom to select the expansion and connectivity they need, like concurrent 4G and Wi-Fi, and we also wanted to include capabilities that would be well-suited for the applications that might employ the ML350, like CEC for digital signage.”

Consumer electronics control (CEC) allows connected devices to exchange information, enabling users to control multiple devices with a single interface.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.