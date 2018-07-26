FARO Acquires Open Technologies

FARO, a 3D measurement and imaging solutions provider for factory metrology, construction building information modeling, product design, public safety forensics and 3D machine vision applications, announces the acquisition of Opto-Tech s.r.l. and its subsidiary Open Technologies, s.r.l.

Located in Brescia, Italy, Open Technologies offers a portfolio of compact, 3D structured light scanning solutions that specifically enable dentists, dental technicians and orthopedics to leverage the 3D world for the creation of crowns, implants and prosthesis.

Additionally, Open Technologies offers an integrated suite of industrial products that dramatically reduce time and effort across a variety of product design and inspection applications that include reverse engineering, heritage preservation, product visualization and dimensional measurement. These solutions comprehensively address a variety of market segments including Automotive, Aerospace, Computer Graphics, Furniture, Fashion Design and Public Safety.

“Open Technologies proven core competency in compact, 3D structured light scanning solutions aligns perfectly with our strategic direction,” says Dr. Simon Raab, FARO’s president and CEO.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.