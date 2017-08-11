FARO Debuts Focus 70 Laser Scanner and Next Generation FaroArm

FARO, provider of 3D measurement and imaging solutions for factory metrology, product design, construction BIM/CIM, public safety-forensics and 3D machine vision applications, releases the latest addition to the FARO Focus Laser Scanner portfolio. The FARO FocusS 70 is a short range scanner specifically designed for architecture, engineering, construction, product design and public safety-forensics professionals.

The FocusS 70 features an Ingress Protection (IP) Rating of 54 for use in high particulate and wet weather conditions, high dynamic range imaging and extended temperature range. It delivers a set of incremental, value-added functionality that works with applications that require the short range scanning power of the FocusM 70, according to the company.

It is designed for both indoor and outdoor applications that require scanning up to 70 meters and with accuracy of +/- 1mm. It delivers acquisition speed of almost 1,000,000 points per second. It supports the real time, on-site registration functionality recently announced by FARO with the introduction the SCENE 7.0 software suite.

This high value functionality enables the 3D scan data, whether it be from a single scan or multiple scans in process simultaneously, to be wirelessly transmitted (i.e., no SD cards needed) directly to an onsite computer workstation/PC in real time.

In related product news, FARO introduces the FARO QuantumS FaroArm with application in the manufacturing inspection process. The QuantumS is certified to ISO 10360 -12:2016, which establishes testing procedures that enable objective performance comparisons across any Articulated Arm Coordinate Measuring devices. Also, the QuantumS tests to the International Electrical Commission (IEC 60068 -2) standards for shock, vibration and temperature stress relief. Next, with the addition of the FAROBlu Laser Line Probe HD, the QuantumS offers measurement capabilities for direct-to-parts contact and non-contact requirements.

The man-machine interface and enhanced ergonomics make the FARO QuantumS a virtual extension of the human arm. Advanced wireless capability with the QuantumS ensures that cable-free scanning and probing is comparable to scanning and probing with a cable attachment. The availability of dual, hot swappable batteries supports continuous operation anywhere on the factory floor without the need for external power.

More information is available at FARO.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.