FARO Debuts Visual Inspect Platform

FARO makes available the FARO Visual Inspect product family. This platform enables large, complex 3D CAD data to be transferred to an iPad and then used for mobile visualization and comparison to real-world conditions. This enables real time, actionable manufacturing insight through earlier stage error detection in the production, construction or design processes.

Visual Inspect moves 3D CAD viewing away from the traditional desktop PC to a mobile solution. The 3D CAD data is stored locally on the iPad through a compressed, mobile format. The end user is able to document problems and errors with text and images and then export both into a Microsoft Excel office document.

The Visual Inspect product family offers two options:

Visual Inspect enables intuitive mobile viewing, verification and documentation of complex 3D data; and

Visual Inspect AR enables complex 3D data to be overlaid and compared to actual data in real time.

The integrated iPad camera supports Visual Inspect AR as an alternative to other augmented reality (AR) products that require special cameras.

The Visual Inspect product family can be ready for use via a simple three-step process that includes first downloading the iPad application from the Apple Apps store, calibrating the iPad and then activating the application with the calibration file.

The Visual Inspect family is available now.

