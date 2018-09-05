FARO Releases Design ScanArm 2.5C with Color 3D Scanning Capabilities

FARO’s new Design ScanArm 2.5C (DSA 2.5C) is an arm-based solution that includes high resolution, 3D color scanning capabilities as standard, out-of-the-box functionality.

The Design ScanArm 2.5C is compatible with the FARO 8-Axis FaroArm system, which the company says effectively doubles the arm reach and improves the ease of use. It is intended to address design challenges across a range of industries including computer graphics, industrial machinery, auto manufacturing and engineering services.

A colored 3D representation can be used as a baseline for product visualizations and visual effects. It enables parts and objects to be reconstructed and visualized as vividly as they appear in the real world, according to the company. The true-to-life functionality not only allows design professionals to proceed with an even higher level of confidence but also, as a result, can accelerate the completion of important projects. Faster end-to-end project cycle time is also supported and enhanced by rapid scanning color capability of up to 240,000 points per second, FARO says.

“FARO continues to be laser focused on optimizing the productivity of design professionals,” stated Thorsten Brecht, Senior Director Product Design. “By integrating exceptional quality color into the design process, we have created a best-in-class 3D reality experience by allowing users to capture more information, in true-to-life detail richness and color, in less time than ever before. The DesignArm 2.5C is yet another example of FARO pushing the boundaries of innovation and accepting the challenge to lead the market.”

The Design ScanArm 2.5C, like its predecessor the Design ScanArm 2.0, is available in three maneuverable arm lengths: 2.5m, 3.5m and 4m. Hot-swappable batteries ensure that the user can bring the scan to the project rather than needing to bring the project to the scan.

Sources: Press release and company website.