Faurecia, Automotive Parts Supplier, Selects Zortrax 3D Printers

Zortrax reports that it will supply 3D printers and filaments for Faurecia, a global technology company in the automotive industry, at its facilities worldwide.

With over 109,000 employees at 290 sites in 35 countries, including 30 R&D centers, Faurecia is a large suppliers of seats, interiors systems and clean mobility solutions. As it seeks to optimize its production and R&D capabilities, Faurecia is looking to Zortrax solutions.

Zortrax will supply Faurecia with 3D printers, filaments and expertise for implementing them at R&D centers and production sites.

Faurecia reportedly welcomes the partnership with Zortrax. “Zortrax technology represents an excellent opportunity for Faurecia to foster imagination and accelerate employee participation,” says Eric Tordjeman, senior vice-president Manufacturing 4.0 and Industrial Performance at Faurecia. “By developing new and innovative 3D applications, employees can bring their ideas to life and show that they add value to our industrial processes. The plants can then copy-paste the ideas using 3D printers, providing a fast, flexible and affordable solution.”

Zortrax is eager to be part of Faurecia’s push for optimization at its facilities around the world, the companies report. “Faurecia is a key partner for the world’s largest automakers. Fostering innovative ideas is central to its business model. 3D printing was invented to accelerate technological development by making rapid prototyping tools accessible and easy to use,” says RafałTomasiak, CEO of Zortrax.“Zortrax 3D printers will help Faurecia’s employees push the boundaries of what’s possible in the automotive industry.”

The first Zortrax 3D printers were delivered to Faurecia at the end of 2017. Both companies plan to develop their partnership in the months ahead.

For more info, visit Zortrax and Faurecia.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.