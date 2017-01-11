FieldView CFD Updated

Intelligent Light has released version 16.1 of its FieldView CFD (computational fluid dynamics) post-processing, visualization and workflow automation solution. FieldView 16.1 delivers dozens of major and minor improvements based on customer requests, says the company. Among these are a new lightweight high-quality video export with frame rate control; the ability to apply a logarithmic scale when mapping results to a colormap; and two new readers for structured and unstructured VTK (Visualization ToolKit) data sets.

FieldView is specialized to bring processing power, ease of use and high visualization performance for post-processing simulation data generated by the CFD application of the user’s choice. It has been certified to read data sets generated by commercial solvers from such developers as Altair, ANSYS, Livermore Software Technology and Siemens (CD-adapco). FieldView is also scalable, enabling it to run on local workstations, clusters or on a cloud.

FieldView provides functionalities for exploring and managing data as well as creating animations, reports and videos. With its scripting tools, users can customize and automate workflows by capturing best practices. Version 16.1 introduces new support for advanced Python toolkits for developing graphic interfaces.

Previous versions of FieldView came with the ability to create animations and generate 3D PDF documents. Version 16.1 extends the system’s report and presentation features with new functionality to create MP4 movies for use with PowerPoint presentations or as YouTube videos, eliminating the need for an external conversion tool. Additionally, FieldView 16.1 debuts automatic window resizing to 1080p, 720p and 480p.

Intelligent Light reports that FieldView 16.1’s new ability to apply a logarithmic scale when mapping results to a colormap makes it easier to analyze simulation results with a wide range. This capability includes a new legend type for displaying annotations of powers of ten automatically and enables users to highlight orders of magnitude for scalar fields such as velocity magnitude.

FieldView 16.1’s two new VTK readers empower users to read VTK extracts from batch or originating workflows. Based on the VTK library and designed to work with structured as well as unstructured data sets, the readers provide the means to read full VTK results from a solver or extracts from ParaView or ParaView Catalyst.

In total, FieldView 16.1 offers over 40 enhancements, ranging from new surface-based sampling methods for faster data set comparisons to faster hardware-based renderings. For complete details on FieldView 16.1, click here.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.