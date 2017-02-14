Finalists Announced for Additive World Design for Additive Manufacturing Challenge 2017

Additive Industries announced a field of six finalists for the Additive World Design for Additive Manufacturing Challenge 2017 in two categories: professional or student designer. The selected designs encompass fields including advanced food processing, aeronautics industry, automotive industry, high-tech and consumer markets.

The six finalists were chosen from a group of 76 contestants, almost double in comparison with the previous challenge. The designs are (from left to right, first top row then bottom in the image above):

“Sealer-arm” from the Team Chocolate Shock Prevention (Lareka, the Netherlands, professional category)

“Monolithic Heat Exchanger” from Dr. Christoph Kiener (Siemens, Germany, professional category)

“Custom Micro Quadcopter Frame” from Michael van der Bent (the Netherlands, professional category)

“Demonstrator Model for a Supersonic Wind Tunnel” from Team Alliance (Alliance University, India, student category)

“Light weight components for Manufacturing Robot” from Boris Sokolov (Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University, Russia, student category)

“Carburetor for an Internal Combustion Engine” from Cassidy Silbernagel (The University of Nottingham, UK, student category)

“This year we have seen that submissions showed more than just topology optimization or lightweight design. This clearly underlines the trend that industrial additive manufacturing is maturing,” said Daan Kersten, co-founder and CEO of Additive Industries.

Winners of the challenge will be announced March 15, 2017 at the Additive World Awards Dinner in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

For more information, visit Additive Industries.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.