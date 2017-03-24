Find Measurements, Textures and More in CAD Exchanger 3.3.0

The new 3.3.0 version of CAD Exchanger features measurements and product and manufacturing information support, as well as improvements in IGES processing, VRML import and several minor enhancements and bug fixes.

With 3.3.0 release CAD Exchanger comes the technology preview of PMI for JT files. Supported PMI types include notes, dimensions, reference geometries, coordinate systems and others.

To ensure the correctness of the designs, users can use the measurement tool, included in the 3.3.0 release. With CAD Exchanger you can now measure coordinates of the vertices, lengths of the edges and wires, and distances between B-Rep entities (from vertex-to-vertex to face-to-face and solid-to-solid). The results of the operation will be graphically displayed in the 3D view. Furthermore, you can save the current result to create multiple measurements one by one. You can manipulate the measurements: update, hide or show, remove and share via graphical screenshots.

With the 3.3.0 release, the IGES (Initial Graphics Exchange Specification) V2 converter, similar to STEP V2, uses the core CAD Exchanger architecture that leverages multi-core parallelism. IGES export has been reworked to offer more reliable use of resulting 3D models in downstream applications.

Release 3.3 introduces allows VRML v2/1997 compliant files can be opened by CAD Exchanger. This first release introduces support for major geometrical types (such as IndexedFaceSet, LineSet, PointSet), appearances, materials, colors and textures, assembly structures, etc. Future releases will add support for less frequently used types. It also introduces support of textures in formats that most often leverage texture use–Rhino, Wavefront OBJ and VRML. CAD Exchanger users can now import, view and share 3D models with their partners, better preserving initial designs.

Finally, with version 3.3 there is full-fledged C# support with C# API aligned with C++. C#-based applications can now take full advantage of powerful yet very structured API. C# examples are now on par with C++ and demonstrate easy CAD Exchanger SDK integration into C# apps, according to the company.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.