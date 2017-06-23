Five Industry Leaders Take on Multiphysics Simulation

COMSOL, a provider of software solutions for multiphysics modeling, simulation and application deployment, has announced this year’s keynote speakers at the COMSOL Conference 2017. The event, held in seven major cities, kicks off in Boston on October 4–6 and features the following experts in multiphysics modeling and simulation apps:

Andrew Prudil

Research Scientist

Canadian Nuclear Labs

Pablo Rolandi

Director of Process Development

Amgen

Richard Little

Chief Transducer Engineer

Sonos

Stuart Brown

Managing Partner

Veryst Engineering

Vasudevan Venkateshwaran

Research Scientist

W. L. Gore and Associates

COMSOL says the conference brings together thousands of engineers, researchers, and scientists from around the world to discuss and exchange best practices around the use of mathematical modeling and numerical simulation. The event features many parallel sessions on structural mechanics, acoustics, electromagnetics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical reactions.

Program highlights include:

Talks by industry experts on multiphysics simulation

Hundreds of papers and poster presentations

Minicourses on modeling, simulation, application design and deployment

Demo stations that offer one-on-one meetings with application engineers

Exhibit showcasing products and services available to users of the COMSOL Multiphysics® software

For more information, visit the COMSOL Conference 2017 Boston site.