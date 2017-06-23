Five Industry Leaders Take on Multiphysics Simulation

COMSOL, a provider of software solutions for multiphysics modeling, simulation and application deployment, has announced this year’s keynote speakers at the COMSOL Conference 2017. The event, held in seven major cities, kicks off in Boston on October 4–6 and features the following experts in multiphysics modeling and simulation apps:
Andrew Prudil
Research Scientist
Canadian Nuclear Labs
Pablo Rolandi
Director of Process Development
Amgen
Richard Little
Chief Transducer Engineer
Sonos
Stuart Brown
Managing Partner
Veryst Engineering
Vasudevan Venkateshwaran
Research Scientist
W. L. Gore and Associates
COMSOL says the conference brings together thousands of engineers, researchers, and scientists from around the world to discuss and exchange best practices around the use of mathematical modeling and numerical simulation. The event features many parallel sessions on structural mechanics, acoustics, electromagnetics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical reactions.
Program highlights include:
- Talks by industry experts on multiphysics simulation
- Hundreds of papers and poster presentations
- Minicourses on modeling, simulation, application design and deployment
- Demo stations that offer one-on-one meetings with application engineers
- Exhibit showcasing products and services available to users of the COMSOL Multiphysics® software
For more information, visit the COMSOL Conference 2017 Boston site.