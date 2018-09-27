Flexera Debuts FlexNet Edge

Flexera is launching FlexNet Edge, a new component of Flexera’s software and IoT monetization platform. The smart edge server enables updates and gathers device data from partially connected or disconnected environments. It advances Flexera’s new Updates and Insights technology and provides full automation and control for the delivery and deployment of software and firmware updates.

“Suppliers today want to provide a seamless user experience with up-to-date and secure applications, no matter if those are Internet-connected or not,” said Matthew Dunkley, Flexera’s senior director of Strategy and Product Management. “FlexNet Edge extends our state-of-the-art solutions to the edge and into high security environments, including medical and industrial facilities. Our software and IoT monetization platform provides a centralized management solution for all applications and devices—whether they’re connected or disconnected.”

FlexNet Edge is part of Flexera’s Updates and Insights technology. The module delivers, deploys and tracks software and firmware updates based on entitlements. These tasks can be automated—leading to greater operational efficiency, or managed by a local administrator—providing a higher level of control. FlexNet Edge enables these functions for disconnected or partially connected software and devices.

Flexera’s Monetization and Security solutions help software sellers transform their business models, grow recurring revenues and minimize open source risk. Our Vulnerability and Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions strip waste and unpredictability out of procuring software, helping companies buy only the software and cloud services they need, manage what they have, and reduce compliance and security risk. Flexera has built a comprehensive repository of market intelligence on technology assets.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.