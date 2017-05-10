Flux 12.3 Connects with Altair Tools to Support Multi-Disciplinary Optimization for Design in Electrical Engineering

Flux 12.3 features:

Co-simulation with solidThinking Activate, Altair’s solution for model-based development system simulation, available for 2D, 3D and Skew Flux models. Flux embeds its own electric circuit editor, but when it requires more advanced analysis this co-simulation can be employed. The coupling considers various phenomenon such as saturation, eddy currents, motion, control loops, system interaction, etc.

More precise evaluation of the heat transfer, through a new coupling with the Altair AcuSolve computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solver included in the HyperWorks suite.

New coupling with OptiStruct, Altair’s structural linear and nonlinear solver, which allows the calculation of vibrations generated by electromagnetic forces in electric machines to reduce their noise.

New robust and fast 3D mesh generation tools, including a new volume tetrahedral generator and high quality meshing technology able to deal with complex geometries.

A 3D induction machine tool setting, ensuring electric machine simulation in 3D, can be generated quickly and easily using the model templates, according to the company.

Optimization of electric systems to help minimize the losses in a device or system, which can improve the response times, increase the torque and reduce dimensions and weight. For complex cases, the Altair HyperStudy optimization solution can reduce the computing time.

A post-processing function has been developed to help predict dielectric breakdown voltages with better accuracy, allowing for reduction of the usual oversizing in such devices.

“Flux now benefits from the latest technologies available in Altair, ensuring added value for our users,” said Vincent Leconte, director Business Development EM Solutions, Altair. “We have integrated new CAD import and meshing capabilities and speeded-up 3D model creation. Offering new connections with the other Altair simulation tools allows users to couple different physics and propose a complete simulation solution. With Flux 12.3 we have opened the door to multi-disciplinary optimization for design in electrical engineering.”

The addition of Flux technology to the Altair HyperWorks suite of products in 2016 further enhanced Altair’s electromagnetic simulation offering by addressing the lower frequency simulation requirements of customers.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.