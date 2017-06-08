FluxMotor Software Tool Launched

Altair has released FluxMotor, a platform focusing on the predesign of electric rotating machines. FluxMotor is part of Altair’s HyperWorks CAE Suite, which includes Flux, a software for low frequency electromagnetic and thermal simulations. The company says the software tool allows users to design and create machines from standard or customized parts, as well as to intuitively add windings and materials to run a selection of tests and compare machine capacity.

The software allows motor specialists to define machines and assess their technical-economic potential within minutes. FluxMotor’s working environment ensures a better visualization of machine performances, enabling fast and accurate computations, which can easily be connected to Flux finite element software and other tools within the HyperWorks suite for more advanced studies, including multiphysics optimization capabilities.According to Altair, key capabilities of FluxMotor include: A design environment, with a dedicated interface, helps motorists to finalize a machine, step by step, within minutes.

Four winding modes help users to find the right winding architecture.

Parts Library focuses on the visualization and choice of parts; standard libraries are available.

Standard parts, magnets and slots can be edited and customized for unlimited configuration.

Comprehensive and scalable material database.

Automated standard and relevant tests ready to be performed.

The motor catalogue environment allows easy management of motors and projects, helping the user to classify the machine and offers a quick access to past studies. For more info, visit Altair. Sources: Press materials received from the company.