formnext 2017 Registrations Already Surpass Last Year’s Event

Now in its third year, formnext, powered by tct, announces that more than 20,000 square meters of exhibition space have already been booked, surpassing the size of last year’s event long before formnext 2017 opens its doors. formnext will take place in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, November 14-17, 2017.

The number of registered exhibitors (290, to date) has also nearly reached the amount recorded in 2016. Formnext will play host to known additive manufacturing names once again in 2017, including 3D Systems, Additive Industries, Arburg, BigRep, Concept Laser, Dassault, Envisiontec, EOS, Formlabs, FIT, HP, Keyence, Materialise, O.R. Laser, Prodways, Renishaw, Ricoh, Sisma, SLM, Stratasys, Trumpf, Voxeljet, XJet, and for the first time this year, Desktop Metal, the company reports. Young AM companies from across the world will be showing their latest developments as well.

Featuring companies such as BASF, Böhler Edelstahl, Heraeus, Höganäs, Sandvik and Airbus subsidiary APWorks, the lineup in materials is expected to be robust, the company reports. From the mechanical engineering industry, representatives from Hermle, Matsuura, Sodick, and DMG subsidiary Sauer will also be in attendance.

Formnext 2017 will be expanding in measurement technology and postprocessing (Faro, Joke, Nikon, Wenzel and Werth Messtechnik), as well as in software (Additive Works, Altair, Dassault Systèmes, IKOffice, MachineWorks and Sigma Labs).

This year, 100 companies from 22 countries have registered to exhibit at formnext for the first time, including exhibitors from Germany, China, Austria, France, the Netherlands and the United States.

Along with companies such as Canon, Desktop Metal, Ecoparts and Protiq (a subsidiary of Phoenix Contact), corporations including BASF, Böhler Edelstahl, Linde and Wacker Chemie have committed to attending formnext 2017.

For the first time this year, formnext will delve into the latest developments in additive manufacturing in two parallel series of presentations. The applications on display will cover the aerospace, healthcare, automotive and heavy industry and tool- and form-making sectors. In the Start-up Challenge, young companies will be recognized and can exhibit at formnext in an area bearing the same name.

