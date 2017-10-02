Formula Student Success for Renishaw Sponsored Team

The Cardiff Racing team, from Cardiff University, was recently crowned what is said to be the first UK winner of Formula Student. As part of the annual competition, the team of 56 student engineers designed, built and raced a single seat racing car, reportedly beating competition from over 130 university teams from across the globe. Renishaw, is a sponsor of the team, offering financial and manufacturing aid and advice.

Formula Student, which has existed for over 20 years, is one of Europe’s educational motorsport competitions, run in the UK by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE). Throughout the year, teams design, build and test a combustion or electric car in competition specifications. Students from all over the world then participate in a four-day event at Silverstone, UK.

At Silverstone, the cars are judged by industry experts during static and dynamic events. Judges award the teams points for a Dragon’s Den style business presentation, a design event and a cost event. The cars are also marked for their dynamic performance in acceleration, handling, endurance and sprint events, in a series of time trial races.

Renishaw has sponsored Cardiff Racing for several years. This year, the company produced some parts for the engine’s intake runners using metal additive manufacturing (AM). Renishaw also presented a talk on AM, offering guidance on how best to design for additive manufacturing.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.