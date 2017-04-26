Foundry Launches Modo 11 Series and New Purchase Options

Foundry has launched Modo 11.0 3D modeling software, the first installment of the Modo 11 Series, along with the introduction of a subscription-based pricing model.

Modo 11 Series is designed to enhance workflows for direct and procedural modeling, MeshFusion advanced Booleans and UV editing. The series focuses on performance, according to the company, especially animation, deformation and rigging. The series also extends interoperability with other 2D and 3D applications in Modo’s ecosystem.

Also, for the first time, Modo customers will be able to receive every software update and new release via a subscription-based service, Modo Subscription. At $59 a month or $599 annually, the subscription will allow users to access the latest versions, effectively budget their software costs and scale with project demands. The move will provide greater affordability to small and independent creative studios with lower entry costs to Modo software, according to the company.

For individuals or businesses who would like to purchase a permanent Modo license, this option is still available at the same price, offering the benefit of license ownership. Perpetual licenses of Modo now also include maintenance, providing product updates and technical support over the one-year maintenance term. Existing Modo customers can attach maintenance to their license for $399 each year.

The log-in based licensing model of annual subscription and maintenance enables customers to move licenses from machine to machine.

Modo subscription includes:

every update and new release while a customer’s subscription remains valid, as soon as it’s available;

login-based licensing allowing customers to work on any machine, without the need to go through a manual license transfer process;

full access to Foundry’s support teams by email; and

access to beta programs and technology previews.

Modo maintenance includes:

ability for customers keep their license, even if they stop paying maintenance;

every update and new release while their maintenance remains valid, as soon as it’s available;

flexibility of login-based licensing to work where customers want;

full access to Foundry’s global Support teams by email; and

access to beta programs and exclusive technology previews.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.