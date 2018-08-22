Fourth-Generation HP Z2 Lineup Launches

HP Inc. says that its new, fourth-generation (G4) HP Z2 entry-level workstation lineup as well as the G4 version of the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition are “the world’s most secure and manageable workstations.” Each member of the G4 lineup as well as the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition come with built-in, end-to-end HP security services. These services, HP says, offer protection from malware threats with their self-healing BIOS and HP endpoint security controller. Users, the company adds, receive protection from hardware-enforced security solutions, including HP Sure Start Gen4 and HP Sure Run.

The HP Z2 G4 lineup consists of the HP Z2 Mini, HP Z2 Small Form Factor (SFF) and HP Z2 Tower workstation. All HP Z2 G4 workstations can now connect with Thunderbolt for fast device connections and offer an array of certifications for popular applications. HP Performance Advisor is available to optimize software and drivers, and users can optionally configure systems with Intel Xeon processors and ECC (error-correcting code) memory for added reliability.

The HP Z2 Mini G4 workstation offers twice the graphics power compared to its previous generation, and it supports NVIDIA Quadro P620 or NVIDIA Quadro P1000 GPUs (graphics processing units) for visual compute performance. AMD Radeon ProWX4150 graphics are also available.

The HP Z2 Mini G4 measures 2.28×8.5×8.5 in. (58x216x216 mm), approximately one-quarter the size of the HP Z2 SFF G4. This, says HP, enables users to mount the workstation under a desk or behind a display. Optionally, users can fit up to 56 HP Z2 Mini G4 workstations in a standard 42U rack with a custom rackmount bracket accessory.

The HP Z2 SFF G4 workstation delivers 50% more processing power than its predecessor, according to HP. The company reports that this workstation offers flexible I/O options to free up PCIe slots, while providing customization for legacy or specialized equipment as well as for changing display needs. It ships with four PCIe slots and dual M.2 storage slots.

For product designers as well as architects, the HP Z2 Tower G4 workstation comes equipped with Intel Ultra 3D graphics and the latest Intel Core or Intel Xeon processor. A variety of AMD and NVIDIA graphics options are also available. The HP Z2 Tower G4, says HP, can handle 3D projects with over 60% more graphics power than the previous generation.

The HP Z2 Tower G4 also incorporates new design features such as front and rear ledges that can facilitate relocating the workstation. Additionally, it’s 13% smaller than its previous generation. Both it and the HP Z2 SFF G4 offer an optional dust filter that can help keep the system clean while sitting on a factory floor or machining environment.

HP says that it designed the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition G4 for users who want to upgrade their compute performance and have a professional, certified desktop. This SOLIDWORKS- and AutoCAD-approved desktop is also out-of-the box optimized for leading virtual reality engines.

All fourth-generation HP Z2 G4 workstations are expected to be available shortly. HP Z2 Mini G4 has a starting price of $799, while the HP Z2 SFF G4 starts at $749. The HP Z2 Tower G4 begins at $769. The HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition G4 has a starting price of $642, which includes NVIDIA Quadro P400 graphics and specialized workstation customer support.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.