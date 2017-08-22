Frank Marangell Appointed President of BigRep America

BigRep, Berlin technology start-up for serial 3D printers and supplier of additive manufacturing systems, has hired Frank Marangell, former Rize CEO and former president Objet USA, as its new president for U.S. operations and as executive vice president (EVP) global sales.

From 2006 to 2013, Marangell was president of Objet USA Inc. and later Stratasys’ vice president of global field operations, responsible for worldwide materials business and company expansion into dental and medical 3D printing. Marangell holds a BS in engineering and an MBA from Northeastern University in Boston.

Besides leading U.S. operations Marangell will become part of the global executive team as executive vice president and support global sales in the European and Asian operations of BigRep.

