Free Seminar Dives Deep on Electromagnetic Simulation

Magnetic levitation and coupled electromagnetic-thermal analysis are not mainstream competencies even for the most dedicated engineer. Yet across industries from automotive to aerospace, engineers are looking to virtual prototyping capabilities to get an edge on today’s design challenges.

Infolytica Corp., a leader in electromagnetic and thermal analysis simulation software, is offering a free seminar to interested parties in the Long Beach, CA, area to help them get a jump on analysis-led design. The first, to be held Sept. 19 at the Hilton Long Beach, features Infolytica technical application experts who will provide an overview on how to best leverage the firm’s software to tackle common design problems related to electromagnetic field simulation. Among the topics to be discussed: magnetic flux, magnetic density, temperature, velocity and acceleration of components in motion, and resulting forces or torques. A morning session will provide a deep dive in the role of the simulation software for exploring actuators, solenoids, and applications with magnetic levitation while the afternoon session will focus on electric motors and generators.

Attendees can expect to hit a few basic benchmarks, including learning how MagNet and MotorSolve can be used to virtually prototype and replicate a variety of physical lab experiments as well as how to achieve Multiple Degrees of Freedom for true motion simulation of complex systems such as magnetic levitation.

Southern California is just the first stop on Infolytica’s free seminar tour. Stay tuned for additional sessions. For more details on the California event and the agenda, click here.