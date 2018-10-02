Frustum Debuts Generate for Windows OS Generative Design Software

Frustum Inc., creator of an interactive generative design solution, has released its GENERATE software. GENERATE represents a new paradigm for design, interactive generative design, which alters how products are modeled for manufacture by allowing engineers to interact and iterate in real time with generative design models. Engineers can develop multiple perfectly designed and optimized models to identify the best solution in minutes.

Designed to meet the complex needs of design for manufacturing, GENERATE is a 3D design software to offer interactivity with generative design models. It combines the creativity of the engineer with artificial intelligence to significantly shorten the time of designing high performing products – effectively delivering a near real-time interaction with a generative design model, generating designs by functional requirements and producing a result that is ready for manufacture. Parts and products designed through this process are lighter, stronger and use far less materials than those designed using traditional CAD software.

“With GENERATE, designers and engineers can interactively specify the functional requirements of their design and the design will automatically be modeled to meet those requirements. The design output is functional and does not have to be remodeled in CAD,” says Jesse Coors-Blankenship, CEO, Frustum Inc. “We developed GENERATE on a multi-threaded architecture that was built from the ground up to deliver faster design output by leveraging both CPU and GPU computing optionally. GENERATE will redefine how manufacturers get products to market, reduce materials costs and improve the overall performance of products.”

Built on its patented generative engine, TrueSOLID, GENERATE couples advanced topology optimization and simulation algorithms with real-time interaction to quickly produce high-performing, ready-to-manufacture mechanical designs. It is functionally parametric and facilitates perfect blending of generative geometry to traditional surface-based CAD with engineering precision. The technology is currently being commercially licensed to Siemens PLM software and integrated into Siemens NX and Siemens SolidEdge.

The new Windows-based GENERATE design software includes the following features: native CAD file import; single and multi-body optimizations; multiple loads and constraints; real-time finite element analysis; standard and user-defined material library; interactive design changes; Windows 64-bit multi-threaded architecture; STL export with user-defined resolution; and optionally GPU-enabled with NVIDIA.

The GENERATE design software is now available.

For more info, visit Frustum.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.