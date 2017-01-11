Fuel3D Announces New Scanners

Fuel3D, a provider of 3D capture and imaging hardware, has introduced several new scanners at CES 2017. The company launched the details of its Fuel3D 360 Scanner and Desktop Scanner. Both offer high resolution for applications such as medical, quality assurance and biometrics, the company states.

In 0.3 seconds, the Fuel3D 360 Scanner captures high-resolution 3D data (accurate to 0.2mm). The scanner captures both shape and color data of mid-sized objects—around the size of a human head and shoulders. Applications include biometric security systems, facial measurement, medical and VR/AR.

“The growth in the use of 3D data in areas as diverse as security, medical, virtual and augmented reality has created a challenge in how to quickly and cost-effectively capture real-life subjects and objects in 3D,” said Stuart Mead, CEO, Fuel3D. “The Fuel3D 360 Scanner provides a unique solution that will enable a wide range of sectors to scale-up 3D content generation cost-effectively.”

For extended applications, the Fuel3D Desktop Scanner captures high-resolution 3D data (accurate to 0.045mm) at a rate of 0.14 seconds. The scanner captures both shape and color data of smaller objects, around the size of a human ear.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.