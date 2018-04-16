Full-Color 3D Printers Target the Daily Race

Dear DE Reader:

Today is Patriots’ Day. In Massachusetts that means nearly 30,000 runners are racing against time and global competition in the 122nd Boston Marathon. Although the Boston Marathon is an annual event, for engineering businesses competing to be first to market with the best product, every day is a marathon.

HP recently unveiled its new Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series of compact 3D printers. They look like they could help you stay a step or two ahead of the other guys. Today’s Check it Out link goes to a dedicated landing page with full details, but here are a couple of neat characteristics about these systems that leap out.

First, vital specs: The 300 / 500 series come in color and black-and-white versions. The difference between the model lines is effective building volume. The 300 line offers up to 7.5x10x9.8 in. while the 500 series has up to 7.5×13.1×9.8 in. of room. Both offer 1,200 dpi resolution and 0.003-in. layer thickness. They make parts quickly. They have an integrated and automated materials delivery system. Compact means that they require minimal shop floor area.

Key characteristic #1: Jet Fusion 300 / 500 printers make engineering-grade functional prototype parts. Like the bigger Jet Fusion 3200/4200/4210 industrial-grade systems, these printers have the ability to control part properties at the individual voxel level. It’s the combination of voxel-level control and fast fabrication of engineering-grade parts in full color, black or white that’s the game changer. It’s a first, says HP.

Key characteristic #2: Pricing starts in the $50,000-plus range. That should make them affordable for small- and medium-sized design teams and engineering outfits as well as universities and research institutions. Also, if you’ve deployed a Jet Fusion 3200/4200/4210 unit already, you can expand to a full prototyping through production workflow using the same Multi Jet Fusion technology platform.

Still, the real deal here is the individual voxel-level control over full-color material properties. In the long run, that should open the path to greater innovation, better products and faster time to market.

Click today’s link to explore the HP Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series’ technologies and potential. Right above the interactive photo, hit the “learn more” button. It’ll pop up a brochure with full specs and a neat infographic of your 3D print workflow with one of these systems. Well worth your time.

