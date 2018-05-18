GE, Altair Sign Agreement to Distribute Flow Simulator Software

Altair and GE have signed a multi-year software agreement making Altair the exclusive distributor for GE’s Flow Simulator software. This engine system modeling software provides the functionality of numerous tools for fluid systems to enable multidisciplinary analyses. Altair will leverage its expertise in commercial software deployment and support, broad industry domain knowledge and global footprint to expand the technology’s adoption.

Developed internally by GE with a modern graphics user interface (GUI), GE’s Flow Simulator is a multi-grid based solver. It uses the continuity-based Newton-Raphson method, encompassing several numerical techniques to address issues of stiff fluid system designs. It currently serves more than 1,500 users as a single-fluid system modeling tool across the aerothermal and combustion engineering design communities at GE.

“Flow Simulator’s mixed fidelity simulation capabilities for engine systems fill an important gap to help improve design processes and reduce development, manufacturing and operational costs for many organizations. It is a welcome addition to Altair’s strong multiphysics system modeling portfolio,” says Dr. Uwe Schramm, chief technical officer at Altair.

For more info, visit Altair and GE.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.