GENESYS 6.0 Systems Engineering Software Now Available

To ease the interface with the Office environment, GENESYS 6.0 provides native connectors embedded within Excel, PowerPoint and Project. These connectors allow Office users to log into GENESYS directly from Office and connect to the information of interest. GENESYS now provides a bidirectional interface to Excel, allowing data to be loaded directly into Excel; no configuration or data exchange files required. The PowerPoint Connector provides a seamless interface for developing presentation materials by transferring system representations directly from the GENESYS repository.

A native plug-in that extends Project, the Project Connector allows project managers (and others working in Project) to extract program management information from the GENESYS systems engineering environment directly into Project.

Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) is an open community focusing on developing specifications and standards to connect Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), IT operations and more.

The MATLAB Connector demonstrates the value of interfacing the descriptive architectural model (GENESYS) and analytics (in MATLAB).