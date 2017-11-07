Dear DE Reader:

OK, so the last guy quit in frustration before he was canned because of your frustration with him. He never could switch gears from his old outfit’s design workflows, policies and procedures to yours. And now you’re the guru. You’ve just been put in charge of training new hires so that something like that doesn’t happen again. Now what do you do? Start by clicking today’s Check it Out link.

IMAGINiT Technologies, a division of Rand Worldwide, is in the business of helping engineering outfits design, develop and manage all things engineering. That could be consulting, professional services, software sales and training. This Thursday, November 9, they’re airing a live, complimentary webcast called “Getting New Employees Up to Speed In Your Design Environment.” This sounds good. Here’s the brief.

This isn’t a demo, so bring your notepads. The presenter, Ryan Wunderlich, will tap into his years of experience as a CAD manager and explain how you can build an effective training program to introduce new hires to your Autodesk products and your company’s standards.

Frankly, although IMAGINiT being an Autodesk Platinum Partner makes this webcast of keen interest to Autodesk houses, the material covered sounds like it will be vital for any design department. That is particularly true if you’re introducing new people and new technologies and want to ensure a smooth transition. As well, if you are looking for ways to advance the skills of your current staff or refresh them on your company’s standards, this webcast should offer you plenty of ideas.

In a Nutshell: Getting New Employees Up To Speed In Your Design Environment Live, complimentary webcast on how to build a design training program.

Learn how to create training materials and implement training programs.

Hear how to make training materials and programs compelling.

Find out how to explain your company’s standards and their importance.

Pick up some ways to get management’s buy-in and support. Learn more here.

Wunderlich will discuss such checklist basics as creating effective training materials and how to implement training programs. But he’ll also go deep into such topics as building a compelling training program as well as how to convey and explain standards and their importance to new hires. Using mentors, gauging your program’s success and how to handle follow up after a training session are on the agenda, too.

He’ll also touch upon practical concerns such as what kinds of resources are available and building a feedback loop into your training program that will help you refine your future training efforts. Since training takes time, money and effort, he’ll explore some ways that should help you get management’s buy-in and support.

“Getting New Employees Up to Speed In Your Design Environment” airs this Thursday, November 9, at 11 a.m. (ET). For more details and to register, click here.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE