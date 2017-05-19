GKN, 3YOURMIND Open up Access to Metal 3D Printing

GKN Powder Metallurgy has open access to its 3D production capacity with instametal.online. The group implemented the 3YOURMIND eCommerce platform to provide a streamlined online portal for its global customer base.

The simple interface allows GKN to accept orders 24/7 and ensure 3D models are optimized for 3D printing.

With 3YOURMIND’s eCommerce solution, engineers and designers can access a real-time comparison of delivery time and cost comparison from INSTAMETAL’s services, according to the company. The automated quoting process also helps engineers make decisions when selecting materials and production facilities to keep projects on time and on budget.

The automated tools from 3YOURMIND ensure that all 3D components are optimized for the specific GKN metal processes. The customer collaboration tools enable a clear communication between customer and producer to ensure that the entire production workflow is clear, documented and efficient, according to the company.

The 3YOURMIND platform allows customers to filter by specific physical features and verify that the 3D model is prepared for those material specifications.

INSTAMETAL has been in open beta since March.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.