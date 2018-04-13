Global Market Revenues for Embedded Instrumentation May Reach $110.3M by 2023

The embedded instrumentation market is experiencing double-digit growth due to increased demand from the automotive and telecommunication industries and the miniaturization and complexities of electronic devices, according to a report from Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan expects market revenues to reach $110.3 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2016 to 2023. This, according to the market research company, is creating new growth opportunities for providers embracing technological advancements and offering flexible, versatile, cloud-enabled, and connected test solutions that are easily upgradable.

“The need for embedded instrumentation has boosted the demand for higher functionalities and increased the ease of use for the end user. However, it has also increased the overall complexity of the electronic system due to technology advancements and space constraints, which demand the need for embedded testing,” says Aravind Seshagiri, research manager for Industrials at Frost & Sullivan. “In the future, the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 will create huge market opportunities for embedded instrumentation.”

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, “Global Market for Embedded Instrumentation, Forecast to 2023,” examines the prevalent factors contributing to the growth of this market, challenges serving as barriers to growth, which product segments represent the most growth potential, market leaders and revenue forecasts.

Key trends in the electronic device market are increased device complexity and the transition from analog to digital technology across industry verticals. This has prompted test vendors to develop more sophisticated automated test equipment (ATE) solutions. With device complexity on the rise, the market is expected to witness more demand for combinational testers.

Five growth opportunities in the global embedded instrumentation sector include:

Smart automobile, including cloud and data management services, real-time testing and debugging, and smart inspection through embedded instrumentation. Embracing predictive analytics with model-based testing and performance prediction. Enterprise integration through data collection, open innovative platforms and enterprise mobility. Internet of Things with end-to-end consulting solutions, connectivity, data analysis and assistance in governance. Smart factory enabling industrial measurement digitization throughout the supply chain and single smart software solutions for inspection and guidance.

“Global Market for Embedded Instrumentation, Forecast to 2023” is part of Frost & Sullivan’s global Test & Measurement Growth Partnership Service program.

For more info, visit Frost & Sullivan.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.