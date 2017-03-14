GoEngineer and Concept Laser have entered into a partnership intended to pull the strengths of each company to expand their respective footprint in metal additive manufacturing. GoEngineer will be a marketing channel for Concept Laser’s portfolio of machine solutions.

The partnership is a strategic fit, according to the two companies, leveraging their respective strengths:

GoEngineer has been providing customers with best-in-class products for more than 30 years, combining Stratasys additive manufacturing tools with SOLIDWORKS design solutions. This offering allows GoEngineer to educate customers across the spectrum of design to print, helping organizations bring designs to life.

Concept Laser’s global leadership in powder-bed laser metal additive manufacturing systems.

GoEngineer operates 18 training and support centers throughout the central and western U.S.

The two organizations recently jointly produced a race car chassis, which will be a showcase product at future events. GoEngineer designed the metal chassis using a workflow involving metrology-grade laser scanners, analysis-driven topology optimization software, and parametric CAD tools. The metal chassis was built on the Concept Laser M2 cusing machine in aluminum. View the race car chassis at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) 2017 Conference from March 19-23 in Chicago.

Visit GoEngineer and Concept Laser.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.