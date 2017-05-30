Golf Channel Show Centers in on Golf Equipment Design

Coming off the inaugural season of “Driver vs. Driver” in 2016–a new television series that offered golfers and golf enthusiasts a look at how golf equipment is designed, developed and manufactured–Golf Channel has greenlit season two of the series, scheduled to premiere in fall 2018.

“Driver vs. Driver 2” will give viewers an inside look at the complex process of designing a driver–from creating a functional prototype, to testing clubs with PGA TOUR players, to showcasing head-to-head competitions in an effort to ultimately develop the next driver from Wilson.

Golf Channel and Wilson Golf issued a formal “Call for Entries,” inviting inventors, golf enthusiasts, product designers, engineers, product developers, and creative, big thinkers to share their ideas for the world’s next great golf driver concept here.

To enter, individuals and/or teams need to submit a short video describing their concept, why they believe it will be the next great driver innovation and a brief synopsis of who they are. The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Driver vs. Driver 2 will follow the journey an idea takes—from a napkin sketch to prototype to a final, finished product. The winning individual or team of Driver vs. Driver 2 will receive a cash grand prize and serve as a Wilson Staff brand ambassador. As in season one of the show, the winning driver concept will be manufactured, marketed and sold at golf retailers across the country as Wilson Golf’s next premier driver.

“Driver vs. Driver” presented by Wilson debuted in 2016. The show, from inception, was designed to use the power of crowd-sourcing combined with Wilson LABS’ golf expertise to create a golf driver in an innovative way. “Driver vs. Driver” also was created in part to educate golfers on how drivers are designed, developed and manufactured.

Eric Sillies, an industrial design graduate from the University of Cincinnati, was the winner of Driver vs. Driver’s inaugural season. His driver concept—Wilson Triton DVD—is an adjustable, multi-piece driver.

For more info, visit Golf Channel.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.