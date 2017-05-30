Home / Engineering Computing / GPU Vega Architecture Makes its Debut

GPU Vega Architecture Makes its Debut

Engineering Computing, New Products May 30, 2017

The new AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition GPU architecture codenamed “Vega” is launching as part of a series this summer. Future installments include Radeon Instinct, Radeon Pro and Radeon RX flavors of Vega.

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition
Compute units 64
Single precision compute performance (FP32) ~13 TFLOPS
Half precision compute performance (FP16) ~25 TFLOPS
Pixel Fillrate ~90 Gpixels/sec
Memory capacity 16 GBs of High Bandwidth Cache
Memory bandwidth ~480 GBs/sec

The new Vega GPU architecture heavily invests in machine learning, high performance graphics for content creators, and open software solutions, according to AMD. The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics cards will begin shipping in late June.

At the product’s core is Vega’s high bandwidth cache controller, part of its GPU memory architecture. Combined with HBM2, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition helps expands the capacity of traditional GPU memory to 256TB. The result is a graphics card that can handle demanding design, rendering, and machine intelligence workloads, according to the company.

The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, combined with its ROCm open software platform, delivers performance in deep learning. Developers can now do machine learning algorithm development before deploying it to servers that will be equipped with Radeon Instinct accelerators.

For more information, visit Radeon Technologies Group and AMD.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

