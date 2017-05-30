GPU Vega Architecture Makes its Debut

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Compute units 64 Single precision compute performance (FP32) ~13 TFLOPS Half precision compute performance (FP16) ~25 TFLOPS Pixel Fillrate ~90 Gpixels/sec Memory capacity 16 GBs of High Bandwidth Cache Memory bandwidth ~480 GBs/sec

The new Vega GPU architecture heavily invests in machine learning, high performance graphics for content creators, and open software solutions, according to AMD. The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics cards will begin shipping in late June.

At the product’s core is Vega’s high bandwidth cache controller, part of its GPU memory architecture. Combined with HBM2, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition helps expands the capacity of traditional GPU memory to 256TB. The result is a graphics card that can handle demanding design, rendering, and machine intelligence workloads, according to the company.

The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, combined with its ROCm open software platform, delivers performance in deep learning. Developers can now do machine learning algorithm development before deploying it to servers that will be equipped with Radeon Instinct accelerators.

