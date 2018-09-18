Home / Engineering Computing / Graebert Achieves Amazon Web Services Competency Achievement

Graebert Achieves Amazon Web Services Competency Achievement

Posted by: DE Editors in Engineering Computing, News September 18, 2018

Graebert GmbH, developer of high-performance CAD solutions across desktop, mobile and cloud, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status.

Powered by AWS’ Global IT infrastructure, ARES Kudo offers all the CAD features you came to expect to create and modify drawings in DWG or DXF format, with the additional agility to run in the Cloud. ARES Kudo integrates with your private cloud storage via WebDav or with popular cloud storage services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Box and OneDrive. Nothing to install, nothing to update, you just need a Web browser to access and edit your drawings online. Image courtesy of Graebert.

This designation recognizes that Graebert has demonstrated technical proficiency success building solutions targeting one or more of the primary steps in discrete manufacturing or process industries in the category of Product Design of the AWS Industrial Software Competency. These specialized software solutions enable companies in process and discrete manufacturing industries to increase the pace of product innovation while decreasing production and operational costs in their value chain.

Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates Graebert as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has delivered specialized solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices to support product design applications and services used in the design phase, including computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided engineering (CAE), electronic design automation (EDA), and civil engineering.

“Graebert is proud to be one of the first APN partners to achieve AWS Industrial Software Competency status,” says Robert Graebert, chief technical officer of Graebert. “The collaboration with AWS will enhance Graebert’s ability to build highly reliable and agile solutions, empowering our cloud-based CAD technology ARES Kudo.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To receive the AWS Industrial Software Competency designation, APN Partners undergo rigorous AWS technical validation related to industry specific technology as well as an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

For more info, visit Graebert.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

