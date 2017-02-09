Grant Design CES EduPack 2017 Helps Prepare Engineering Students For Industry

Granta Design has announced the release of the 2017 version of its CES EduPack materials education resource, which supports materials teaching from pre-university level to advanced teaching at graduate level. The latest version features new interactive learning tools, self-study resources, and a database linking products, materials, and processes to engage students with the world of materials and prepare them for industry.

“CES EduPack engages students and supports rigorous decisions among a large array of possible materials,” said Professor Stephen H. Carr of Northwestern University. “It contains a wealth of tutorials that explain things that otherwise might require students to access multiple textbooks.”

Granta surveyed materials educators and found that their three goals are: keeping up-to-date with industry and technology trends, providing real-life industry case studies, and engaging students. The new Products, Materials and Processes database achieves these goals by providing a visually-inspiring, interactive teaching resource that enables students to explore interesting and innovative products and link to information on the materials and processes used to make them. Developed with extensive academic feedback, it offers two user experiences: the Designer’s View and the Engineer’s View. Students coming from both perspectives can learn what makes products functional and aesthetically-pleasing, and can gain greater understanding of the cross-disciplinary thinking required for successful product development.

