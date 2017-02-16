Grant MI:Additive Manufacturing Software Package Mines Information To Help Optimize Process Parameters

Granta Design recently announced the enhanced GRANTA MI:Additive Manufacturing software package to manage, analyze and apply materials and process information for the development and production of additively manufactured parts. According to the company, the new, easy-to-use graphical analysis tools plot material properties and process parameters against one another to identify trends. Users can manage and compare data from both experiments and simulations. New workflow features enable controlled processes, from supporting build and test management for a specific project to implementing enterprise-wide request and approval processes.

MI:Additive Manufacturing is a package of tools built on the GRANTA MI materials information management system. It includes a data structure (schema) and information management capabilities that enable users to capture the full picture and manage data related to powders, builds, machine parameters, parts and tests. They can consolidate this data, browse it via a web interface, and share it across their organization with controlled access.

Per the news release, the new GRANTA MI:Mat Analyzer enables advanced plotting and graphical analysis of additive manufacturing information stored in GRANTA MI. The app can be used to create multi-dimensional plots and relationship charts. This insight can be used to modify process parameters for optimal results, according to the company.

“It is imperative to develop a business process strategy for additive manufacturing as early as possible,” said Najib Baig, product manager – Materials Innovation at Granta.”The GRANTA MI:Additive Manufacturing Package enables you to manage your process and dataflow, control your risks, and reduce your time-to-production.”

For more information, visit Granta Design.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.