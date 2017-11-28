Granta Boosts Material Intelligence for PLM

Granta Design offers new versions of key software components that integrate its GRANTA MI materials information management system with product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, and that support computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided engineering (CAE).

GRANTA MI helps to ensure correct, consistent definitions of materials throughout the product lifecycle. The latest releases build on real experience of optimizing customer implementations worldwide, and support the upcoming GRANTA MI Version 11.

Granta offers the new release of MI:Enterprise Connect and its use with Teamcenter PLM. This enables approved catalogs of materials to be synchronized between GRANTA MI and the Integrated Material Management (IMM) module in Teamcenter, so that they become accessible to all Teamcenter users. Version 2 supports the use of sub-types in Teamcenter, allowing for a richer definition of the material. And it can make use of the full power of PLM workflow tools by automatically triggering workflows to act on updated information.

MI:Materials Gateway enables direct access to a GRANTA MI database from an app within PLM, CAD or CAE. Added features include the ability to assign multiple materials to parts in PLM or CAD, e.g., PTC’s Windchill or Creo. This enables consideration of material alternatives. MI:Materials Gateway supports Teamcenter and NX from Siemens PLM, CATIA and Abaqus/CAE from Dassault Systèmes, Windchill and Creo from PTC, Altair HyperMesh, ANSYS Workbench and Autodesk Inventor.

The updates form part of the upcoming GRANTA MI Version 11. Granta will shortly announce enhancements to the core GRANTA MI system to further accelerate the digitalization of materials information.

For more info, visit Granta Design.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.