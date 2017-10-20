Granta Extends Material Property Data for Plastics Selection

Granta Design has announced an extension to its agreement with UL that makes additional Prospector material property and technical information, including UL Yellow Cards data, accessible through the GRANTA MI materials information system. Corporate users can now access this source of plastics information alongside proprietary materials knowledge and other information from Granta’s comprehensive digital reference library, stored in their GRANTA MI-based company materials database.

Prospector contains around 90,000 plastics datasheets from leading manufacturers. Previously available in GRANTA MI, this resource is enhanced with curve data and additional data on plastics additives. Additionally, Prospector includes UL Yellow Cards, a safety and quality guarantee. UL Yellow Cards are issued when those materials have successfully undergone UL testing to appropriate standards and provide engineers with confidence that their choice of plastic will meet safety requirements. This data, along with UL Colorants data, is available in GRANTA MI for the first time.

Materials engineers, design engineers, product safety engineers and research scientists can find materials property and technical information, including UL Yellow Cards, according to generic material type, and can match required performance criteria for a particular thickness and color. They can also find drop-in replacements for a current material grade, including finding grades with a UL Yellow Card and/or necessary safety performance criteria. Colorants that may be used without compromising a particular safety criteria can also be identified.

For more info, visit Granta Design.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.