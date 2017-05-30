Granta Extends Materials Data Support for Simulation

Granta Design reports that JAHM Curve Data, a dataset of temperature-dependent material properties, is now available within the GRANTA MI and CES Selector software. A key application for this data is to provide inputs for simulation.

In a related development, Version 5 of the GRANTA MI:Materials Gateway app is now available. It enables browsing and filtering of materials data from within simulation software including Abaqus/CAE, ANSYS Workbench, NX, and HyperMesh.

Under an agreement with JAHM Software, Inc. Granta users gain access to data covering more than 2,900 materials (including metals, plastics and ceramics), with 24,000 sets of temperature-dependent data for elastic modulus, thermal expansion, thermal conductivity, S-N fatigue curves, stress-strain curves, and more. Now this data is fully released within the GRANTA MI materials information management system. Users can access all of the data they need in one place, including from directly within computer-aided engineering (CAE) software via MI:Materials Gateway.

Version 5 of MI:Materials Gateway debuts a new architecture that provides instant app start-up to enable fast browsing and filtering of the materials in your company database. Designers and analysts launch the app within their chosen CAE environments and use it to find the right materials data, fast, and error-free, the company reports. With this latest version, users can quickly review full material properties for a chosen material while still in the CAE environment, using new in-app datasheets. Version 5 also provides improved support for centralized deployment, enabling easier distribution and update of the app across design and simulation teams.

The JAHM Curve Data can also be accessed using CES Selector. This desktop PC software provides a method for engineers to access the data and export for use in simulations where their organizations have not yet implemented a GRANTA MI system.

