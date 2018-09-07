Gravity Sketch 1.5 Released

Gravity Sketch has released version 1.5 of its immersive 3D design tool. The new version brings a number of developments and feature upgrades to create a more engaging design and visualization experience. The update includes new drawing tools, new geometry types, orthographic views, better export options and a new, experimental surface patching tool. The latest version is now available to download from Steam and the Oculus Store.

“Gravity Sketch is committed to disrupting and reimagining current design workflows to enable creatives to fully express their ideas in real-time,” says Gravity Sketch CEO, Seyi Sosanya. “Putting the users at the centre of our development has allowed us to continue creating a software that is not only applicable to those from technical and digital backgrounds, but is also created in a way that it can touch creatives in all walks of life regardless of their creative prowess, and also bringing back an element of fun into the creative process. Our latest developments really encapsulate our communities? feedback and we can?t wait to see what they can create with it.”

Gravity Sketch is a 3D creation tool that enables artists and designers to sketch in an immersive environment using Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or Windows Mixed Reality headsets and motion-tracked controllers. Artists can create detailed, professional-grade 3D models, scenes and artwork in a fast, intuitive way. From idea conception, artists can design directly in 3D and, once ready, take their models out of the scene into another design tool, CAD software, game engine or 3D print platform. Or, they can upload their creations directly from the app to the cloud and share with others in a matter of seconds.

New Features in Version 1.5

Taper mode —This setting allows artists to draw any length of stroke and always have tapered ends.

—This setting allows artists to draw any length of stroke and always have tapered ends. Draw with Normals —When artists draw with a non-round brush, the shape of the stroke will do a better job matching the rotation of the controller.

—When artists draw with a non-round brush, the shape of the stroke will do a better job matching the rotation of the controller. Edit Normals —This feature allows artists to edit the twist of strokes along their path.

—This feature allows artists to edit the twist of strokes along their path. Depth of Field + Square Snapshot —Artists can now add a depth-of-field effect to their snapshots.

—Artists can now add a depth-of-field effect to their snapshots. Orthographic Views —Accessed from a new menu on the advanced panel, artists can now view their model from top/ front /side orthographic viewports, then grab the panels off and take screenshots of them directly.

—Accessed from a new menu on the advanced panel, artists can now view their model from top/ /side orthographic viewports, then grab the panels off and take screenshots of them directly. Export Options —Gravity Sketch now has improved export layout and settings for .obj, .fbx and .iges.

—Gravity Sketch now has improved export layout and settings for .obj, .fbx and .iges. Sketch Materials —The replacement to color history allows artists to reuse materials much more accurately in their current sketch.

—The replacement to color history allows artists to reuse materials much more accurately in their current sketch. Super Ellipsoid —This allows artists to adjust extra parameters to create interesting shapes.

—This allows artists to adjust extra parameters to create interesting shapes. Filled Solid —Artists can create new filled shapes in non-planar mode.

—Artists can create new filled shapes in non-planar mode. Simple Grouping— Artists can create groups of objects to move and manipulate.

Artists can create groups of objects to move and manipulate. Connect Curves—Artists can now automatically patch two curves/splines/surfaces together.

Gravity Sketch comes with four license types: normal, Pro, Studio and Enterprise license.

For more info, visit Gravity Sketch.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.