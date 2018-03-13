Guide to Technical Large-Format Print Systems

Dear DE Reader:

It’s a nice scene the people at Canon Solutions America have with their Océ line of large-format printing systems: Océ equipment has a deep array of proprietary hardware and software technologies developed solely for technical users of large-format printing, scanning and copy systems.

The “Océ Wide Format Technologies CAD/GIS Overview Guide” has the details you need to understand the technologies built into and used with the Océ product family. It’s written in clear language so that you can learn what makes them unique and what’s in them for you without requiring an advanced degree in printing solutions.

Immediately after the table of contents, the guide kicks off with a chart matching Océ technologies with its print systems, since a few specialized technologies are not offered throughout the line-up. Coupled with the individual technology discussions that follow, this chart should prove invaluable to those looking to mate their needs with capabilities.

From there, the guide covers eight major technologies, ranging from the Océ suite of user software to how these systems actually go about scanning, copying and printing hard copies. This also includes sections on technologies that enable Océ units to sense media thickness and spring to action with minimal warm-up delays and without wasting electricity.

The presentation format follows a basic pattern for each technology. As an example, take the section on Océ Image Logic Technology, which is the smarts behind scanning and copying large-format documents.

The explanation begins with a brief intro to what Image Logic is and its key attribute—the capability to produce high-quality scans of flawed documents with minimal user interaction. A small chart outlines the technology’s advantages. Next, a much larger infographic explains how its automated processes analyze each pixel in the document being scanned to achieve results. Finally, a chart compares this technology to traditional imaging approaches.

I’m running out of room here, so take a minute to check out these two must-read sections. The first is on the Océ POWERsync controller. Basically, this is processing horsepower to handle heavy loads of technical print jobs efficiently. Second is Océ Crystalpoint Technology. This is where the ink meets the media. Just fascinating how this process works.

In short, if you’re researching, beginning your research or already speccing out a modern large-format printing system, stop and download the “Océ Wide Format Technologies CAD/GIS Overview Guide.” This learning resource could help you mightily. Hit today’s Check it Out link to get your copy.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE